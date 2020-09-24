VIDEO: 14 raccoons, 1 coyote greet father, son in California park

National News

by: Fareeha Rehman and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man and his son got unexpectedly up close and personal with nature while hiking a trail at a California park.

Marc Estoque said he and his son were riding their electric scooters with their dog in tow along a trail at the Golden Gate Park when they came across 14 raccoons.

“Never seen that before,” Estoque’s son said in a video of the encounter.

As the bushy-tailed creatures stood staring at them, Estoque’s son then whispers: “Dad. A coyote.”

The camera pans to a coyote lurking just a few feet from the path behind some trees, possibly drawn by the raccoons.

The National Park Service says coyotes help regulate the number of small rodents, skunks and raccoons.

“In short, they help to maintain balanced, biodiverse ecosystems,” the NPS says on its website.

  • Credit: Marc Estoque (video screengrab)
  • Credit: Marc Estoque (video screengrab)

While Estoque, his son and their dog were able to leave the area safely, the NSP said coyotes’ close proximity to human development presents “unique challenges for promoting visitor safety.”

The NPS recommends that people maintain a safe distance from wild animals and refrain from feeding them.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday's Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/24

Thursday's Forecast: warm & breezy

Yoga Therapy

NDC SEPT 24

TGU Football

Dickinson Football

Hidden History: a lesser-known political party once had a foothold in North Dakota

COVID-19 and Socializing

Williston Family Speaks Out

Election Dates

Switching to In Person

Century Girl's Golf

Wednesday, September 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/23

Shelley Lenz

Cramer Weighs in

Changes proposed to critical habitat rule

ND Teacher of the Year

Nursing Homes Plea

Bismarck man opens up about the 'stigma' of pumpkin spice

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss