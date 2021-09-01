VIDEO: Aerial footage showing the aftermath of Hurricane Ida

(New Orleans, LA)- Swampy areas south of New Orleans took the brunt of Hurricane Ida, including Jefferson Parish where a local councilman says residents are left with practically ‘nothing’.

Roughly 440,000 people in Jefferson Parish south of New Orleans may be without electricity for a month or more after utility poles toppled, Councilman Deano Bonano said, citing comments by power officials.

Bonano said in a telephone interview that Ida’s damage from a wind standpoint is “far worse” than Hurricane Katrina from 16 years ago, and that there are essentially no grocery stores or gas stations open in much of Jefferson Parish, leaving residents with little or nothing.

South Louisiana braced for a month without electricity and reliable water supplies in the wake of Ida, one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the U.S. Gulf Coast, as people faced suffocating heat and humidity.

The weakened remnants of the storm dumped heavy rain in neighboring Mississippi as it traveled toward Alabama and Tennessee. Heavy rainfall and flash flooding were possible on Wednesday (September 1) in the mid-Atlantic region and southern New England, forecasters said.