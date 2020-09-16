VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island

National News

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PLASH ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In a video shared to WKRG News 5, an alligator can be spotted in the flood waters outside a home on Plash Island in Gulf Shores.

In the video from Tina Bennett, a 10- to 12- foot alligator swims through the waters surging outside a residence after Hurricane Sally’s landfall.

WKRG Meteorologist Thomas Geboy urges residents shelter in place until flood waters recede due to the displaced wildlife and the downed power lines.

Safely send your photos and videos to news5@wkrg.com.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Trivia Treat

Smile of the Day! Boston, Lincoln, and Elin

Glow-Up: Calli gives the Studio 701 team skincare tips

Sanford Health partners with Simle Middle School to improve the well-being of students

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/16

Wednesday's Forecast: A clearing of some haze with cooler highs

NDC 9-16

WDA Girl's Swimming

WDA Boy's Soccer

Class B Volleyball

WDA Volleyball

WDA Boy's Tennis

Minot Girl's Swimming

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Sub shortage VOSOT

Broadway Const.

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Tip a Cop

Homecoming Changes

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss