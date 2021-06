PELLA, Iowa — After two attempts with dynamite failed to bring down a tornado-damaged silo, Pella farmer Larry Terpstra had to tackle the job with an excavator. Even then, the stubborn silo didn’t crumble as quickly as hoped.

It’s a testament to the craftsmanship and quality of the old ceramic tile silo that it took such effort to bring it down. They sure don’t make ’em like they used to.

Check out the demolition as shot from the ground and air by Chief Photojournalist Mike Borland.