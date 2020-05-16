Live Now
Video: Meteor caught on doorbell camera

by: Chase Laudenslager

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville family caught a meteor entering Earth’s atmosphere on their doorbell video camera early Thursday morning. The video, provided by the Giltner family, was taken around 12:42 a.m.

The meteor was likely part of the Eta Aquarids Meteor Shower, which is debris from Halley’s Comet. It is the sister-shower of the Orionid Meteor Shower, which takes place in October. The showers are a result of the Earth passing through the path of Halley’s Comet.

NASA reports that the Eta Aquarids shower is usually active between April 19 and May 28 each year. According to timeanddate.com, the peak viewing time in Charleston was between May 5 and 6.

The meteors generally travel at about 148,000 mph, according to NASA. The “glow” that we see is caused by fast moving “incandescent bits of debris in the wake of the meteor.”

NASA suggests finding an area away from the city and street lights for the best viewing. To find out more about peak times in your area, click here.

