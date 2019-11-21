Video of Grinch scaring kids during holiday photo in N.J. shoot is going viral

National News

by: Kara Urland

Posted: / Updated:

ATCO, N.J. (WHTM) — A New Jersey woman posted a video of her kids getting scared by the Grinch during a holiday photo shoot, and its going viral.

Instagram user @ashleymariemua posted the video Tuesday and said, “My kids couldn’t wait to meet the grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well.”

In the video, you can see two young children, dressed in adorable holiday pajamas, having their photo taken.

Then, to their surprise – and terror, the Grinch appears.

The children spot him and without hesitation run out of there.

The video has gotten thousands of views and comments.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

