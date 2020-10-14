Video shows 5-year-old Texas boy trying to defend home against armed intruders

National News

by: Rachel Estrada and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Surveillance video of a home invasion in Indiana shows a 5-year-old boy attacking armed gunmen who burst into the South Bend family’s home Sept. 30.

After four men come through the front door, police video shows two of the men rush to the living room area were a woman and two children are sitting. At least three of the men appear to be armed. 

The video shows the 5-year-old charge at one of the men, hitting him from behind. He also throws an object at one of the men before coming after him. The suspects fired shots during the burglary, but no one was injured.

South Bend police are calling the video “disturbing” and issued a statement saying, “You can see a little boy hitting one of the armed suspects as he tries to defend his home. It is our job now to defend him.”

While the incident happened in late September, police are releasing it in an effort to track down the suspects involved in the case.

