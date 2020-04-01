Breaking News
Coming shortly: Gov. Burgum update on COVID-19, other topics at 4:00 p.m.

Video shows Disney raising American flag inside empty Magic Kingdom

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walt Disney World President Josh D’Amaro shared video on Wednesday that shows Disney security Cast Members raising the American flag inside an empty Magic Kingdom.

“While our world looks very different today, one thing endures…the American flag still flies over Walt Disney World,” D’Amaro wrote on Instagram. “I’m inspired how our Security Cast Members continue to raise it each and every morning at Magic Kingdom while they are on duty protecting the magic. It’s a symbol that we’re still here and will not falter. I hope this inspires you as well.”

Walt Disney World recently announced its theme parks will remain closed “until further notice.”

“We will be back. Thanks to all our incredible Cast Members who continue to maintain the magic until that day. Until then, please take care of yourselves and your families. We will see you soon.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Supersized KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/1"

Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Can the warmer months really slow down COVID-19 cases?"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1"

EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS

Thumbnail for the video titled "EDIBLE ARRANGEMENTS"

Significant snow for some while others will see only rain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Significant snow for some while others will see only rain"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Workforce Coordnation Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Workforce Coordnation Center"

Golf Courses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Courses"

NDHSAA

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSAA"

Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, March 31st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Tioga Medical Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Medical Center"

Tioga Med Center TikTok

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Med Center TikTok"

Kathleen Neset

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kathleen Neset"

Online Predators

Thumbnail for the video titled "Online Predators"

Gun Sales

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gun Sales"

Music Lessons

Thumbnail for the video titled "Music Lessons"

Mental Health

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mental Health"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31"

Medication Help

Thumbnail for the video titled "Medication Help"

Working from Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working from Home"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge