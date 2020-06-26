Viral video shows CA couple block Hispanic man from entering parking garage in building where he lives

by: Tristi Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: KRON

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — An altercation between a white couple and a Hispanic man in a San Francisco parking garage is going viral after it was caught on camera.

A white man was seen using his car to block another resident, a Hispanic man, from entering the parking garage in San Francisco’s SoMa neighborhood after assuming he didn’t live there.

The white man said he was acting to “protect” himself, his girlfriend and the building.

The Hispanic man repeated several times that he did live there and was just trying to get into the garage and park, but the white man still said he called the police.

“If you have a key card, you can get in yourself. You’re not coming in the f–king garage,” the white man said. “I called the cops, so you got about five minutes to get out of here.”

“That’s fine. Call the cops,” the Hispanic man responded. “What are you calling the cops about, Karen?”

A second video posted to Twitter shows the altercation turned physical. The white man got out of his car and allegedly got into a scuffle with another man who was defending the Hispanic man.

The white man’s girlfriend is seen interfering and pulling away her boyfriend. Meanwhile, the Hispanic man then gets out of his car and approaches the three while continuing to record.

While walking back to his car, the Hispanic man tells the couple he has enough evidence to get them arrested, saying, “You guys are f—ing racist. Both of you are f—ing racists.”

After the video surfaced online, the white man’s apparent employer said in a statement on Twitter that he had been fired:

“We have concluded our internal review of the incident with one of our internal employees. We have made the decision to terminate the employee, effective immediately. We will not tolerate violent or racist behavior of any kind at Apex Systems.”

No additional details were immediately available.

