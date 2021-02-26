Virgin Galactic delays spaceflight test to May

National News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic has postponed its next mission to space from New Mexico until at least May after a December test flight was aborted due to computer malfunction.

An investigation by the company found that electromagnetic interference caused the spaceship’s onboard computer to reboot during the December flight, the Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday. That triggered a safety mechanism that shut down the engine and forced the VSS Unity’s two pilots to abort the mission and glide back to Earth.

Virgin Galactic is now testing and installing new components to prevent electromagnetic interference before they attempt another test flight, CEO Michael Colglazier said during a Thursday earnings call with investors.

The company was created by Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. Its chairman is venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Friday, February 26th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

New England Growing

Black History Wrap-Up

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Wrigley Stepping Down

Drug Bust

Year in Parks

Food Program

Therapy Services

Calls for Resignation

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

A pattern shift just in time for the weekend

FURRY FRIDAY FEB 26

NDC FEB 26

Tom's Friday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

WDA Basketball

Regional Basketball

SYSK Julie Mcelwain

Trap Shooting Grant

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News