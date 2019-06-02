Virginia Beach Doctors say Aftermath of Yesterday’s Shooting was ‘Surreal’

CBS (VA)– Physicians continue to treat patients injured during the mass shooting that left twelve dead on Friday at a municipal building in Virginia Beach.

According to police, the shooter was DeWayne Craddock, a disgruntled city employee with a military record, but no serious history of crime beyond traffic violations.

Craddock was killed in a shootout with police following the shooting, during which an officer was injured.

Three of the victims are being treated at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

ER doctors say this is why they chose to go into the field of medicine, but when it’s actually happening, Dr. Janelle Thomas says it becomes surreal.

The Attending Emergency Physician at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital explains, “From the hospital’s perspective, we’ll have a beginning and an end to our responsibility but this is something that will continue to affect the families, the victims, the community for a very long time.”

The three victims in treatment are in stable condition.

Authorities have not commented on the 40-year-old Army veteran’s possible motives.