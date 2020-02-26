Virginia lawmakers send LGBTQ protections bill to governor

National News
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers gave final passage Wednesday to a comprehensive anti-discrimination bill that advocates said will make the state the first in the South to enact such protections for LGBTQ people.

The legislation,sponsored by Sen. Adam Ebbin, prohibits discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity in housing, public or private employment, public spaces and credit transactions. It also lays out causes of action that would allow individuals, or in certain circumstances the attorney general, to sue over alleged discrimination.

“We just made Virginia a safer and more fair state for everyone,” James Parrish, Director of the Virginia Values Coalition, a group of statewide and national organizations and individuals pushing for the protections, said in a statement.

Opponents have raised religious liberty concerns about the measure that passed the Senate with bipartisan support.

Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said he supports the bill and was expected to sign it.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bond Vote

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bond Vote"

Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Fire Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Fire Update"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Ash Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ash Wednesday"

Rebuilding Lives

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rebuilding Lives"

MHA Ice Plunge

Thumbnail for the video titled "MHA Ice Plunge"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/26"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/26"

Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast: Partly sunny with small chances for snow"

MINOT FIRE UPDATE

Thumbnail for the video titled "MINOT FIRE UPDATE"

Class A Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class A Basketball"

Class B Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Girls Basketball"

Hazen Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hazen Boys Bball"

UMary Women's Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Women's Bball"

Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 25th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Minot Mischief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Mischief"

Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics"

Hope for Haiti

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hope for Haiti"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 2/25"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge