Virginia man accused of driving into protesters claims to be KKK leader, could face hate crime charges

Henrico prosecutor: "this egregious criminal act will not go unpunished"

by: Dean Mirshahi and Nexstar Media Wire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Henrico, Virginia’s top prosecutor said Monday that her office is considering whether hate crime charges against Harry Rogers, a man accused of revving his car’s engine before driving into a crowd of protesters the day before, are appropriate.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor cited Rogers’ affiliation with the Ku Klux Klan, confirming that he admitted to authorities that he considers himself a leader of the group.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted
leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology,” Taylor wrote in a statement. “We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.”

According to a release from Henrico police, several witnesses reported that a vehicle drove through a protest march near the A.P. Hill statue in Richmond. One victim was checked at the scene but refused further treatment.

“While I am grateful that the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we will prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” Taylor’s statement continued.

Rogers has been charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism, police said.

