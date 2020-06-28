Virginia man gets a bear-y disruptive visitor

National News

by: Amelia Heymann

Posted: / Updated:

MONTPELIER, Va. (WRIC) — When most people look out at their garden they expect to see songbirds, squirrels or maybe even a deer — however, this Central Virginia man said he’s been getting much bigger wildlife in his back yard.

John Payne, a resident of Montpelier, Va, said he’ll see a lot of black bears come through his backyard this time of year. This month alone, he’s had two bear visit.

Payne said the bears seem most interested in his bird feeders and if he yells at them from the porch they will run away. Here’s a video he took of a visit on May 9:

“In the video when you see it turn its head, I came into the kitchen at 5:45 Saturday morning to make a cup of coffee and I happened to look out the window and see him just kind of lumbering across the yard,” Payne said. “When I hollered and screamed at him he just kind of scattered on off.”

While the bears haven’t been violent so far, Payne said you never know what could happen.

“That bear was probably 300 plus pounds and has a mouth full of teeth and claws,” he said.

Wayne said if you measure it based on the bird feeder, the bear was 5’9 sitting down, meaning it could be as big as 7 feet tall.

John Payne said after a visit from a bear destroyed his bird feeder he takes them down at dusk and puts them back up in the morning.

Let’s hope these bears develop some better manners if they come back.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Heilman Invitational

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heilman Invitational"

Dangerously Hot Conditions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dangerously Hot Conditions"

New coffee shop in Williston

Thumbnail for the video titled "New coffee shop in Williston"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wounded Warriors Amputee Softball Team"

President Trump's new office in Moorhead

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump's new office in Moorhead"

Sister Thomas Welder Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sister Thomas Welder Memorial"

Nelson Carlson Lake drowning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nelson Carlson Lake drowning"

Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 6pm Forecast 6-27-20"

Robert One Minute 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-27"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 N.D. Watch 6-27"

College Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Companions for Children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Companions for Children"

Minot Flood

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Flood"

Memory Fireworks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memory Fireworks"

MSU Pride Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "MSU Pride Club"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss