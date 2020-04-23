Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6

Virus emergency aid package clears the House

National News

by: Raquel Martin

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — It’s been a week since the federal government’s small business loan ran out of money. But after clearing the Senate earlier this week, the House voted Thursday to pass an emergency package of nearly a half trillion dollars.

The package includes $310 billion for small businesses.

In a rush to get small businesses the money they need to stay open, House lawmakers hurried back to the U.S. Capitol Thursday to surge billions into a now depleted loan program.

“Our goal is to make sure they keep their employees employed,” Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill, said.

Davis says replenishing the program is vital to ensuring main street survives the pandemic.

“There’s so many mom and pop shops that still need help,” Davis said.

Missouri Democrat Emanuel Cleaver says thanks to Democrats, the bill includes billions for health care.

“We were able to get money for hospitals finally,” Cleaver said. “We were also able to earmark $60 billion for the smallest of the businesses.”

Cleaver says that $60 billion will give minority or veteran-owned small business quicker access to loans.

The earlier program was so popular, it ran out of money before helping everyone.

“Far too many of them were not able to get funding,” Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said. “But I also know that we have to have eyes on this money.”

Democrats like Kildee also pushed forward a plan to create an oversight committee to monitor the now trillions in federal coronavirus spending.

“The only way we ensure that these programs are going to be operating with integrity is if everyone understands that someone’s watching,” Kildee said.

But Republicans like Missouri Congresswoman Ann Wagner called the plan unnecessary.

“There are already some eight oversight agencies that are already set up,” Wagner said. “Right now it’s important that we stick to getting our economy open.”

The emergency aid will now head to the president’s desk.

Though Democrats pushed to include emergency funding for state and local governments running low on cash, the provision did not make it to the final bill.

Republicans have agreed to address the issue in the next stimulus package.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/23"

First Responder, Pilot

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Responder, Pilot"

Larks Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Larks Parade"

Photo Challenge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Photo Challenge"

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/23"

Scattered rain & cooler temperatures

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered rain & cooler temperatures"

LM Wind Power Outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "LM Wind Power Outbreak"

Allergies or Covid?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Allergies or Covid?"

Council of the Arts helps local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "Council of the Arts helps local artists"

Overdose Increase, Ward County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Increase, Ward County"

Grant County-Flasher Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant County-Flasher Track and Field"

Legacy Tennis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Tennis"

Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Watford City Prepared

Thumbnail for the video titled "Watford City Prepared"

Geocaching

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geocaching"

Pews Filled

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pews Filled"

Family Crisis Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Crisis Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/22"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge