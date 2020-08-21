VIVE brand launching Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer this Fall

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

The pumpkin spice craze may have started with coffee drinks, but now it seems like the flavor has been added to just about everything you can put in or on you body.

That includes pumpkin spiced ice cream, cereal and even deodorant.

And this fall, hard seltzer is jumping on the bandwagon.

The VIVE brand is launching a Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer in September.

It’s a very limited release though, only available at Kroger stores in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Six packs of VIVE Pumpkin Spice Hard Seltzer will go for a suggested retail price of $9.99.

