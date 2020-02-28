VP Pence criticized for his handling HIV outbreak in Indiana, health effects of smoking

Vice President Mike Pence’s appointment as head of the coronavirus task force is raising questions about how he handled an HIV outbreak in Indiana when he was governor.

“We’re ready for anything,” said Pence.

And President Donald Trump touts his second-in-command as being uniquely qualified for the job.

“He is really very expert at the field,” said Trump.

But the Vice President’s appointment doesn’t inspire confidence among those who’ve investigated his management of medical crises.

“Vice President Pence doesn’t have a great track record when it comes to public health in his own state,” said Epidemiologist Gregg Gonsalves, who led a Yale University study of Pence’s handling of 2015 HIV outbreak in Indiana when he was governor.

The HIV virus had spread quickly in rural areas of Indiana, among people who were re-using needles to inject opioids. Medical experts and law enforcement officials plead for Pence to immediately start a program of needle exchanges, arguing that if people used new, sterile needles, the state could head off the outbreak.

But Gonsalves says Pence waited at least two months to declare a public health emergency.

“It was a pattern of delay, of equivocation on what to do,” said Gonsalves.

Pence told the Indianapolis Star, “I don’t believe effective anti-drug policy involves handing out drug paraphernalia.”

The pressure mounted. Pence prayed on it, according to the New York Times, then reluctantly agreed to the need-exchange program. It worked, and the number of HIV infections decreased. But Gonsalves says the damage had been done.

“Over 200 people became needlessly infected with HIV. The needle exchange came too little too late,” said Gonsalves.

But Indiana’s HIV outbreak isn’t the only instance where Pence’s judgment on medical issues comes into question. In 2000, he wrote in an op-ed: “Despite the hysteria from the political class and the media, smoking doesn’t kill.”

CNN contacted Pence’s office to respond to the criticism of how he handled the HIV crisis in Indiana. They referred to the office of Surgeon General Jerome Adams, who said he worked closely with Pence in Indiana during that crisis.

Adams sent CNN a statement saying their efforts became a model for how other states responded to similar crises. Another former top Indiana health official, referred to us by the White House, called Pence’s efforts in that crisis “heroic” and credited him with getting laws quickly changed to allow that needle-exchange program.