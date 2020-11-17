Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for all

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Walmart is partnering with several companies including Butterball and Coca-Cola in an effort to feed hungry American families this Thanksgiving.

The Free Thanksgiving Dinner program – made possible by Walmart, Ibotta, Campbell’s, Butterball, and Coca-Cola – aims to help families nationwide by giving them a delicious meal without the financial burden.

The items included in the Free Thanksgiving Dinner program are:

  • Campbell’s condensed cream of mushroom soup (10.5-ounce can)
  • 2-liter bottle of Coke
  • All varieties of Butterball 3-pound turkey roast or $9.98 cash back on all Butterball whole turkeys
  • McCormick turkey gravy seasoning packet (0.87-ounce package)
  • French’s crispy onions (2.8-ounce package)
  • Idahoan instant mashed potatoes (8-ounce package)
  • Great Value stuffing (6-ounce package)
  • Great Value cranberry sauce (14-ounce can)
  • Great Value frozen green beans (12-ounce bag)

To get your free Thanksgiving dinner, all you have to do is download the Ibotta app or download Ibotta’s web browser extension, click on the Free Thanksgiving Dinner offer and shop for your Thanksgiving items at any Walmart or at Walmart.com.

Once purchased, you can scan your receipt into the Ibotta app or link your Walmart Grocery account to verify the purchases, and you’ll earn cashback for your entire purchase (approx. $20.27).

