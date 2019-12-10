Walmart apologizes for Santa sweater with what appears to be cocaine

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

Walmart is apologizing for selling sweaters that appear to show Santa with lines of cocaine.

The sweater says ‘Let it Snow’ and includes three white lines.

Part of the description said, “The best snow comes straight from South America,” and that “Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality, grade-A, Colombian snow.”

Walmart said the sweater was sold online in Canada by a third-party vendor and has been removed.

The company said the sweaters do not represent Walmart’s values.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Coyote Catalog

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coyote Catalog"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Frigid #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/9"

Arctic Air Highlights The Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Air Highlights The Week"

Meals on Wheels

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meals on Wheels"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Sunday Snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Snow"

Military Housing Concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military Housing Concerns"

Student Delegates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student Delegates"

Refugee Meeting Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Refugee Meeting Update"

Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's one Minute Forecast 12-8"

Holiday Travel Scams

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Travel Scams"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Girl's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl's Basketball"

Boy's Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy's Basketball"

Ascension Google

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ascension Google"

Touchmark Tempos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Touchmark Tempos"

Protecting Privacy/Data

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Privacy/Data"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 12-7-19"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge