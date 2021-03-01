Walmart removes $35 minimum order requirement for Express delivery service

National News

by: Heath Higgs, KNWA/KFTA,

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart is removing its $35 minimum order requirement to receive its Express delivery service, the company announced on its corporate blog Monday.

The Bentonville-based retailer currently offers Express delivery — which allows orders to be delivered to customers within two hours — in nearly 3,000 stores.

The Express delivery service costs $10 on top of the existing delivery charge, and there is no markup on items. Walmart+ members only have to pay the $10 Express fee.

“Many customers use Express delivery for when they’re in a pinch, whether it be a missing ingredient for a weeknight dinner or a pack of diapers,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president of customer product. “Customers told us sometimes the items they needed in a hurry didn’t meet the minimum, so we’re removing it, making it even easier for customers to get what they need when they need it.”

Walmart says it relies on its team of more than 170,000 personal shoppers to pick customers’ orders.

To see if Express delivery is offered in your area, visit walmart.com/grocery and search for your ZIP code.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

