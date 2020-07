FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. Walmart, the nation’s largest retailer and private employer, said late Saturday, March 14, 2020, it is limiting store hours to ensure they can keep sought-after items such as hand sanitizer in stock amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

Walmart is rolling out new technology to help employees help shoppers.

The retail giant has developed a voice-activated app just for workers, called “Ask Sam”.

Staffers can use it to help find products in the store, look up prices and to get real-time emergency alerts.

The company is also using the app to keep workers up to date about coronavirus issues.

“Ask Sam” won’t be available to customers on the Walmart shopping app, but it does include store maps and a price scanner.