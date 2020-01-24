Walmart tests higher hourly starting wages in 500 stores

A Walmart logo is attached to the outside of a Walmart store, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is going back to its folksy hunting heritage and getting rid of anything that’s not related to a hunting rifle after two mass shootings in its stores in one week left 24 people dead in August of 2019. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

(AP) — Walmart says it’s testing higher wages for new hourly positions at 500 of its U.S. stores as part of an overall strategy to better empower its staff.

The nation’s largest private employer says it will be raising the starting hourly wages to $12 from $11 for these new roles.

These workers will be trained and empowered to develop broader retail skills. They’ll help solve problems like inventory issues instead of only completing tasks given to them by managers.

The moves come as Walmart, like many other retailers, are under pressure to improve customer service as they fight online behemoth Amazon.