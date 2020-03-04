Wanna watch “The Office” and earn cash? That’s what she said.

National News

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 13: Actual Dunder Mifflin paper during the “The Office” Stars Kate Flannery And Oscar Nunez Support for Quill.com’s Launch Of Dunder Mifflin Paperon December 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Donald Bowers/Getty Images for Quill.com)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Are you a fan of “The Office,” the NBC sitcom that ran for nine seasons?

Do you want to earn $1,000?

Then USDish.com may have the job for you.

USDish, an authorized reseller of DISH, is offering a job where someone will earn $1,000 plus perks to watch 15 hours of “The Office” in nine days (without commercials, that’s about 45 episodes).

The company is holding the event in observation of the show’s 15th anniversary.

In addition to the money, USDish will offer the lucky person a Netflix gift car and a “dream job kit” with swag from the show.

Anyone interested can apply here. The deadline application is March 16 at 7 p.m. EST.

And if you happen to score the job? You may just have people afraid of how much they love you.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

