Want to sleep at night? Write a to-do list before bedtime

Writing a “to-do” list at bedtime may aid in falling asleep, according to a Baylor University study.

Researchers compared sleep patterns of participants who took five minutes to write down upcoming duties versus participants who chronicled completed activities.

“We live in a 24/7 culture in which our to-do lists seem to be constantly growing and causing us to worry about unfinished tasks at bedtime,” said lead author Michael K. Scullin, director of Baylor’s Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory. “Most people just cycle through their to-do lists in their heads, and so we wanted to explore whether the act of writing them down could counteract nighttime difficulties with falling asleep.”

About 40 percent of American adults report difficulty falling asleep at least a few times each month, according to the National Sleep Foundation.

The researchers found those writing to-do lists fell asleep significantly faster than those who wrote about completed tasks.

The more specifically participants wrote their to-do list, the faster they subsequently fell asleep, whereas the opposite trend was observed when participants wrote about completed activities.

“Therefore, to facilitate falling asleep, individuals may derive benefit from writing a very specific to-do list for 5 min at bedtime rather than journaling about completed activities,” the researchers wrote.

The study of 57 university students, conducted in Baylor’s Sleep Neuroscience and Cognition Laboratory, was published in the American Psychological Association’s Journal of Experimental Psychology.