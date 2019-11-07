Live Now
Warren wins 2020 backing of influential group of black women

by: ERRIN HAINES, Associated Press

Elizabeth Warren

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during a town hall meeting at Grinnell College, Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Grinnell, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

A group of more than 100 black female activists is endorsing Elizabeth Warren for president, saying her stances on a range of issues speak directly to black voters.

In a letter released on Thursday, the group Black Womxn For says its endorsement is an extension of activism that has helped shape a progressive agenda in the 2020 Democratic primary. The group calls Warren a “leader” and “partner” with a proven track record and understanding of structural racism and inequality who is willing to be held accountable.

The group’s director, Angela Peoples, says she hopes the letter will encourage other black women to support the Massachusetts senator publicly.

Warren is scheduled to visit the historically black college North Carolina A&T State University later Thursday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

