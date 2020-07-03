Washington Redskins to conduct ‘thorough review’ of team name

National News

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins are formally taking a hard look at their team name as many decry the name as racist against Native Americans, multiple sources confirmed.

The full statement was shared out by NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Here is the full statement from the team:

In light of recent events around our country and feedback from our community, the Washington Redskins are announcing the team will undergo a thorough review of the team’s name. This review formalizes the initial discussions the team has been having with the league in recent weeks.

Dan Snyder, Owner of the Washington Redskins, stated, “This process allows the team to take into account not only the proud tradition and history of the franchise, but also input from our alumni, the organization, sponsors, the National Football League and the local community it is proud to represent on and off the field.”

Ron Rivera, Head Coach of the Washington Redskins, remarked, “This issue is of personal importance to me and I look forward to working closely with Dan Snyder to make sure we continue the mission of honoring and supporting Native Americans and our Military.”

We believe this review can and will be conducted with the best interest of all in mind.

