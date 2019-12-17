Washington sues feds over courthouse immigration arrests

National News

by: GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington state has sued the Trump administration over its practice of arresting people at courthouses for immigration violations, saying it interferes with the state’s authority to run its judicial system.

Attorney General Bob Ferguson filed the lawsuit Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Seattle. It says when Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents patrol courthouse hallways and parking lots it deters crime victims and witnesses from testifying and interferes with criminal prosecutions.

A similar lawsuit by prosecutors in Massachusetts has resulted in a preliminary court order blocking immigration agents from making civil arrests at courthouses there. The administration has appealed that order.

The University of Washington’s Center for Human Rights said in a report in October that it had documented 51 reported immigration arrests at courthouses in the state since 2016. The researchers said they believe many more arrests have happened, but that it has been difficult to document them because ICE refused to release the information.

The Washington Supreme Court has also asked federal immigration authorities to stop making courthouse arrests.

Ferguson scheduled a news conference to discuss the case.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 12/17"

First Western Bank & Trust Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "First Western Bank & Trust Interview"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 12/17"

Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Cooler Highs With A Big Warm-Up To Come"

Post Office Busiest Time of Year

Thumbnail for the video titled "Post Office Busiest Time of Year"

New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Salem-Almont vs Wilton-Wing"

Oil Spill Training

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Spill Training"

Dickinson Boys Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Boys Basketball"

Hill Sentenced

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hill Sentenced"

Legacy Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Basketball"

Mandan Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Wrestling"

Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, December 16th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

USMCA Impact

Thumbnail for the video titled "USMCA Impact"

Career Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Career Center"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/16"

Alzheimer's Holiday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alzheimer's Holiday"

Road to Recovery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road to Recovery"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast 12/16"

Walmart Fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walmart Fire"

Ward Co Theft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ward Co Theft"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge