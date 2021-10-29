WATCH: Amazon delivery driver gets quite a scare from Halloween decoration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WGMB) – Halloween isn’t here until Sunday, but one woman is already putting a scare into those that decide to take some candy from her porch.

Kem Galo, of Nashville, Tennessee, purchased a new decoration ahead of Halloween — a figure of a witch, which screams when activated.

On October 3 of this year, she set it out on the porch. And that’s when the fun began.

Footage from Galo’s doorbell camera taken on October 9 shows an Amazon delivery driver reaching for a piece of candy after dropping off a package. He grabs a piece from the bowl, but immediately jumps off the porch as soon as the witch springs to life.

He soon doubles over with laughter (or maybe relief) after making it halfway back to his truck, as seen in the video above.

Galo said a sensor in the decoration is activated either by turning on the lights or putting your hand in the witch’s bowl.

She also said she plans to give the driver some extra candy, if she ever sees him again.

“He took the spook with great humor and was a great sport,” Galo said.