WATCH: Bystanders, police pull elderly NY couple from sinking car

National News

LINDENHURST, N.Y. (AP) — Bystanders helped rescue an elderly couple from a sinking car Monday after it careened into a Long Island canal.

Police say seven people, including two police officers, jumped into the water to pull 78-year-old Joseph Abitabile to safety while rescue workers broke a window to free his wife, who was unconscious in the passenger seat.

An off-duty police officer performed CPR on the woman, 76-year-old Delores Abitabile, and was able to restore her pulse and breathing, police said.

The Abitabiles were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The daring rescue, captured on security video, happened around 12:10 p.m. near the Venetian Promenade and Montauk Highway in Lindenhurst.

