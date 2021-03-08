Watch: Drone video shows swarm of blacktip sharks off Florida coast

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A school of blacktip sharks was spotted migrating off a Florida island on Wednesday.

Photographer Paul Dabill captured the group, also known as a shiver, in drone camera video shared with WFLA.

Dabill said the video was taken near Singer Island, which is about 15 minutes from West Palm Beach.

Blacktip sharks average about 5 feet in length and can weigh 66 to 220 pounds.

They are known to frequent bays and shallow waters off beaches, where they’re often encountered by humans.

“Blacktip sharks are responsible for roughly 20% of the attacks that occur in Florida waters, often striking surfers,” the Florida Museum said.

