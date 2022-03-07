****CONTENT WARNING: The video above contains profanity.****

RUNNELLS, Iowa — With a tornado headed toward Curtis Cunningham’s Runnells home Saturday afternoon, he took just a little time to set up a camera to catch the storm before it hit.

While he and his family took shelter, the GoPro captured the amazing sights and sounds of the storm. Debris is seen flying by the home and shattering glass is heard as the tornado struck the home in the 8100 block of SE 13th Avenue.

Cunningham shared the video with WHO 13. He says there were two tornados and while the first one passed by, just out of view of the camera, the second one hit his home.

He says, amazingly, the truck sitting in the driveway didn’t even have hail damage following the tornado.

No fatalities were reported from tornados in Polk County, but six people died in Madison County and one other person perished in Lucas County.