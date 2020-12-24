WATCH: Indiana police bodycam video captures dramatic rescue of people caught in aftermath of house collapse

(CBS Newspath) — Newly-released police body camera footage from September shows a dramatic rescue by an Indiana officer as he pulls a young child out from under the rubble of a home that had collapsed in an explosion and was also on fire.

Lt. Kevin Van Kley was awarded an Indiana Medal of Honor news outlets reported on Wednesday, December 23, after the Porter County Sheriff’s Office released his bodycam video from the September incident.

Kley assisted the county fire department that day as they responded to reports of a house explosion that caused the home to collapse into a pile of burning debris.

The video shows Kley lifting the child out from the debris and handing the infant to another first responder before then going to a separate part of the rubble to rescue its mother while shouting to other rescuers “all hands on deck!”

It is only the third time the Indiana medal was awarded to an officer in the history of the Porter County Sheriff’s Office.