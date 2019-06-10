Watch: Indonesian volcano erputs massive ash cloud

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung erupts Sunday, sending ash as high as 4 miles upward in the sky.

Indonesia’s Mount Sinabung stirred to life on Sunday (June 9), spewing a spectacular column of ash and smoke some 4 miles into the sky.

Residents shared images of the towering plume of grey ash rising over the volcano. A Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation has already placed Sinabung on ‘red’ alert level — its highest warning — which generally means eruption is imminent.

Spokesperson for Indonesia’s Mitigation and Disaster Agency (BNPB), Sutopo Purwo Nugroho confirmed in a Twitter post that Mount Sinabung erupted a column of ash of 4 miles at around 4:28pm local time (0928 GMT) on Sunday. A thunderous roar was observed during the activity, he added. No casualties were reported during the eruption the disaster agency said.

The 8,071-foot tall volcano is among Indonesia’s most active. When Sinabung erupted in 2014, more than a dozen people were killed and thousands were evacuated. Prior to recent activity, its last known eruption was four centuries ago.