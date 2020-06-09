WATCH LIVE: Funeral service for George Floyd underway at Houston church

National News

by: Billy Gates

HOUSTON (KXAN) — More than 6,000 people paid their respects during George Floyd’s public viewing Monday at The Fountain of Praise church, and a private ceremony is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday. Floyd’s body will arrive around 9 a.m.

WHERE: The Fountain of Praise Church in Houston
WHEN: 11 a.m. CT
HOW TO WATCH: Special coverage on KXAN, KXAN.com and KXAN’s Facebook page. Other Nexstar stations will also carry it on their websites and Facebook pages.
NOTABLE ATTENDEES: Mayor Sylvester Turner, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, Rep. Al Green, the Rev. Al Sharpton, boxer Floyd Mayweather, who paid for all the funeral’s expenses, actor Jamie Foxx, and musicians Slim Thug, Paul Wall, and Leela James.

Floyd, 46, who died after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes, will be buried next to his mother in Houston. His death sparked a global movement against police brutality and racism, along with thousands of protests around the world.

Following the public ceremony, where people waited for hours in triple-digit heat to see Floyd for the last time, his casket was placed in the back of a hearse and a police escort took his body back to the funeral home.

Along with Chauvin, three former officers that witnessed Floyd’s death, and did nothing to stop it, were charged as accomplices. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and his bail is set at $1.25 million.

