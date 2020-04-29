WATCH: Michigan man sings ‘God Bless America’ to uplift his community

National News

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — “God Bless America” is a tune that underscores David Youngs’ love for his country and his neighbors. 

“‘God Bless America’ is really a prayer,” he said.

The Allegan County resident has been singing it from his front porch in Otsego for more than a month.

“I just thought it would be a way of praying over the neighborhood and bringing people together,” Youngs said.

With no music and no choir, he uses only his baritone voice to try to bring harmony to his listeners.

“When I see that flag, too, that blesses me,” said neighbor Dianne Timmerman. “I love it.”

Matt Grile, who lives next door to Youngs, said he finds his neighbor’s voice comforting.

“You hear it and you know your neighbors are out, and they’re okay,” Grile said.

Youngs said he’ll keep singing “God Bless America” until Gov. Gretchen Whitmer lifts her stay-home order.

Youngs said he serenades his neighbors every day at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. He says he sings to spread joy amid sorrow. 

“I love to inspire people,” he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/29"

COUNSELORS COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "COUNSELORS COVID-19"

Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: sunshine, warmer temperatures and much lighter wind"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

BSC eSports

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC eSports"

Calving Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Calving Season"

Minot Hometown Heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Hometown Heroes"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Mixed Feelings on Reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mixed Feelings on Reopening"

Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 28th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Adopt a Senior

Thumbnail for the video titled "Adopt a Senior"

Salon Opening Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Salon Opening Plans"

Shelter for Tornadoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shelter for Tornadoes"

Special Meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Meeting"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 4/28"

Murder Suspect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder Suspect"

KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team and Severe Weather Awareness Week"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/28"

Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind

Thumbnail for the video titled "Scattered showers & thunderstorms combine with very strong wind"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge