Watch out: Your opinions on social media may hurt your chances for a job

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Luis Villasmil on Unsplash

A new study from Penn State finds that people who tend to post frequently online with strong opinions are less likely to be hired when applying for a job.

“In 2018, 70 percent of employers reported looking at social media sites to help them evaluate potential employees, and almost that many — 60 percent — eliminated candidates on the basis of negative content,” says Michael Tews, associate professor of hospitality management. “It’s important for job candidates to be aware of how they portray themselves in social media.”

In addition to posting strong opinions, the researchers also found social media posts that come across as conceited and self-absorbed also turned off potential employers.

“It could be that hiring managers view individuals who are more self-absorbed and focused on their own interests to be less likely to sacrifice for the benefit of other employees and the organization,” Tews said.

You can read more about the study and other factors that could affect employment opportunities here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 2/10"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/10"

Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Forecast: Isolated snow showers & increasing clouds"

Kaidra Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Update"

Kaidra Interview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kaidra Interview"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Top Five Plays of the week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Five Plays of the week"

First meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "First meeting"

Sexploitation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sexploitation"

Burn Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Awareness"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 2-9-20"

Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Basketball"

Traffic Stop Death

Thumbnail for the video titled "Traffic Stop Death"

Power Plant Problems

Thumbnail for the video titled "Power Plant Problems"

College Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Softball"

Worst Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Worst Tips"

High School Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball"

College Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "College Basketball"

Seasonal Affective Disorder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Affective Disorder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge