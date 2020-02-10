Watch out: Your opinions on social media may hurt your chances for a job

A new study from Penn State finds that people who tend to post frequently online with strong opinions are less likely to be hired when applying for a job.

“In 2018, 70 percent of employers reported looking at social media sites to help them evaluate potential employees, and almost that many — 60 percent — eliminated candidates on the basis of negative content,” says Michael Tews, associate professor of hospitality management. “It’s important for job candidates to be aware of how they portray themselves in social media.”

In addition to posting strong opinions, the researchers also found social media posts that come across as conceited and self-absorbed also turned off potential employers.

“It could be that hiring managers view individuals who are more self-absorbed and focused on their own interests to be less likely to sacrifice for the benefit of other employees and the organization,” Tews said.

You can read more about the study and other factors that could affect employment opportunities here.