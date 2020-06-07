WATCH: Pilot draws out tribute to George Floyd using only his airplane

National News

by: CNN Newsource and Kaitlyn Olvera

Posted: / Updated:

Video Courtesy: Dimitri Neonakis/Foreflight via CNN Newsource

NOVA SCOTIA (CNN) — A pilot in Canada took to the skies in support of protests rallying against the death of George Floyd.

Dimitri Neonakis, who lives in Nova Scotia, flew a flight path Thursday in the shape of a raised fist.

The sign has become a symbol of the Black Lives Matter movement and a symbol against racism.

Neonakis said “there are no borders when it comes to racism.”

It took him over two hours to finish the image.

Because the drawing was done on a flight path, only radar could detect it. Flightaware.com followed Neonakis during his entire journey and documented the picture.

After completing the flight, Neonakis shared it on Twitter with the caption: “I see a world of one race with many colors in which every one of us can ‘breathe free.'”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Bismarck blast late highlights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck blast late highlights"

'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Brew Down' to support businesses and nonprofits"

CHI relaxing policies

Thumbnail for the video titled "CHI relaxing policies"

New Business Norms

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Business Norms"

Honoring Officer Cody Holte

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honoring Officer Cody Holte"

Bismarck Blast tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Blast tournament"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-6-20"

Remembering a local inspiration

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remembering a local inspiration"

Robert One Minute 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-6"

Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sabre Dogs"

COVID-19 Update 6-6

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 Update 6-6"

KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/5"

Fastpitch Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fastpitch Softball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

OneFargo Peaceful Gathering

Thumbnail for the video titled "OneFargo Peaceful Gathering"

Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, June 5th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Virtual Pet Adoption

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Pet Adoption"

Cannabis Signature Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cannabis Signature Drive"

Honor Flights

Thumbnail for the video titled "Honor Flights"

Sugar Spinning Sisters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sugar Spinning Sisters"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge