Watch: Police officer bodycam captures the moment he is hit by a train

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) — Police in Georgia have released body camera video showing the moment an officer was hit by a train while on duty.

News outlets report Polk County officer Andy Anderson suffered a concussion and broke several bones in the collision near Rockmart on Tuesday.

The moment of impact was recorded on the officer’s 360-degree body camera. The video was provided by the Polk County Police Department.

The police chief says Anderson was so focused on catching the suspect that he didn’t realize how close he was to the tracks.

Anderson is expected to make a full recovery.

Police say the suspect, 18-year-old Jayden Moats, got away and still hasn’t been arrested.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

