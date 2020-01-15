Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Watch: Rare video shows 5 mountain lions together in California

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Calif. (AP) — Five California mountain lions were seen together on home surveillance video in a rare gathering of the notoriously solitary big cats.

The footage was recorded at a rural residence at the edge of the El Dorado National Forest east of Sacramento, KTXL-TV reported Wednesday.

“We shared the videos and photos with several of our wildlife biologists, and none of them could recall ever seeing five mountain lions together,” said Peter Tira, spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

He called the images “extraordinary.”

One of the cougars is bigger than the others, so scientists speculate it’s the mother lion. The others are likely her cubs, but Tira does not believe all of them are from the same litter.

Mothers often chase off their cubs after a year, so seeing a family of them is uncommon, he said.

According to biologists, the only time mountain lions are spotted together is either during mating season or when a mother is raising her cubs, but typically only three at most are seen together.

“They’re not very tolerant of other mountain lions in their territories,” Tira said.

With more home surveillance systems going up, biologists are getting more images of mountain lions in their habitat than ever before, he said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "#OneMinuteForecast w/ Tom Schrader 1/15"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 1/15"

Homes for Hope

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homes for Hope"

Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arctic Cold With A Short-Lived Warm Up"

Australian bushfires

Thumbnail for the video titled "Australian bushfires"

The Children's Blizzard

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Children's Blizzard"

Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jamestown Mandan Jan. 14"

Mandan Hockey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Hockey"

Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Class B Boys Basketball - Jan. 14"

UMary Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMary Bball"

Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, January 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Century Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Century Bball"

Gymnastics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gymnastics"

CPR

Thumbnail for the video titled "CPR"

Mandan Flooding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flooding"

Pork Producer Struggles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pork Producer Struggles"

Marcus Lee

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marcus Lee"

Dominick Stephens

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dominick Stephens"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 1/14"

Safe Routes to School

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safe Routes to School"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge