Watch: T-Rex race proves popular on social media

An unusual race at a Washington state casino horse track is enjoying a lot of attention via social media.

Emerald Downs recently took a break from racing its usual thoroughbreds to a one-time competition among tyrannosaurs.

A dozen or so people dressed in T-Rex outfits burst out of the starting gate in a wild race to the finish line.

The crowds loved it.

As are people on the Internet.

On Facebook alone, video of the prehistoric race has been shared more than 260,000 times.

The racing Rexes are actually employees of a local Washington state pest control company.