Watch: This is why you slow down when driving in slippery conditions

It’s a common admonition: Slow down, be alert when driving on highways in snowy, slippery conditions.

And always watch the road ahead for sudden traffic slowdowns and vehicles pulled to the side of the road.

Nothing better illustrates why these cautionary words should be heeded than a video from the Montana Highway Patrol that is making the rounds online.

McKenzie County Emergency Management posted the video to its Facebook page. They got their link from a post on a miscellaneous stories of interest website called “DumpaDay.”

The video captures the images and sounds or a horrendous truck-car accident, additional collisions and several near-misses all within the span of minutes on a slippery portion of interstate highway.

Although the video is five years old, the scenarios shown are timeless — they happen every winter, every year, whenever roads are slippery and drivers are either not paying attention or driving too fast for conditions.