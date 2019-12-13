Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 5

Watch: This is why you slow down when driving in slippery conditions

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s a common admonition: Slow down, be alert when driving on highways in snowy, slippery conditions.

And always watch the road ahead for sudden traffic slowdowns and vehicles pulled to the side of the road.

Nothing better illustrates why these cautionary words should be heeded than a video from the Montana Highway Patrol that is making the rounds online.

McKenzie County Emergency Management posted the video to its Facebook page. They got their link from a post on a miscellaneous stories of interest website called “DumpaDay.”

The video captures the images and sounds or a horrendous truck-car accident, additional collisions and several near-misses all within the span of minutes on a slippery portion of interstate highway.

Although the video is five years old, the scenarios shown are timeless — they happen every winter, every year, whenever roads are slippery and drivers are either not paying attention or driving too fast for conditions.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Proposed New Rule

Thumbnail for the video titled "Proposed New Rule"

Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana Highway Patrol Winter Driving Awareness"

Donation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Donation"

Wet Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wet Weather"

KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Emergency Responder Light Show

Thumbnail for the video titled "Emergency Responder Light Show"

Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temperatures Fall Throughout Friday And Plunge For Saturday"

Bisman Power 100

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bisman Power 100"

Holiday Train Coming Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Holiday Train Coming Sunday"

Ice Cold Christmas Preview

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ice Cold Christmas Preview"

HS Wrestling 12.12.19

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling 12.12.19"

KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Late Night Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Livestock Transport

Thumbnail for the video titled "Livestock Transport"

WSC Monument

Thumbnail for the video titled "WSC Monument"

Snow Removal Costs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Snow Removal Costs"

New Fire Equipment

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Fire Equipment"

KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Evening #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wrestling"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge