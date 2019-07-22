Watch: Tom Brady jumped off a cliff into the water with his six-year-old daughter. Was that advisable?

Football quarterback Tom Brady is getting mixed reviews after he posted a video on Instagram and Facebook of himself and his six-year-old daughter diving off a cliff into a pool of water.

His daughter, Vivi, stands near the edge of the cliff. Brady takes her hand, asks her twice if she’s ready (to which she nods) and then they both leap from the cliff into the water

Actually, Brady leaps and his daughter is pulled behind after she hesitated a moment when they were supposed to jump.

Brady was happy with the video and he posted it.

The public had mixed feelings.

Many, like Brady’s friend, The Rock, were uneasy about the jump with a six-year-old.

Others had no problem with it, praising both Brady and his daughter.