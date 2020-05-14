WATCH: Virginia student goes viral for ‘TikTok’ Irish dancing video

by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Morgan Bullock is a rising senior at Virginia Commonwealth University, who has recently gone viral for her Irish Dancing.

Morgan Bullock told 8News Wednesday she was inspired to join a ‘TikTok’ challenge to the “Savage” remix, made famous by rapper Meg the Stallion and pop artist Beyonce. Her routine has been viewed, liked and shared by millions worldwide.

“I was like well, I want to participate in this because it looks like something fun to do and I tried to learn the dance and I wasn’t very good at it,” Bullock said. “Through listening to the song a couple times I was like ‘I feel like I could Irish dance to this’ and so I just messed around with the beats and rhythms and made a fun video and now here we are.”

While the Coronavirus Pandemic has been a tough situation and an adjustment to everyone to some degree, Bullock has decided to use this time to literally tap back into one of her passions and release her inner creativity.

“With all the extra time, I was like why not get back into dance, it’s something I’ve been passionate about for so many years and I, unfortunately, had to take a year off due to injuries,” Bullock said. “It’s definitely the silver lining in all of this for me is having the time to get back into doing what I love.”

8News Sierra Fox interviews VCU student who went viral for TikTok video

To her surprise, the video caught the attention of Beyonce’s mother and she even reposted the video. The Shade Room also posted the video on Instagram which got lots of traction.

The Prime Minister of Ireland, Leo Varadkar, also retweeted the video and invited Bullock to dance in Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day 2021.

Right now, her routine has millions of views online across the globe.

While the positive responses outweigh the negative ones, Bullock said she has received some backlash with people accusing her of cultural appropriation.

Bullock’s routine has millions of views across the globe.

“It’s something a lot of people haven’t seen before. A person of color doing Irish dance is different for a lot of people, but I think it’s important to recognize the difference between appropriation and appreciation,” Bullock said. “I think its been so cool seeing how much Irish dance is spread throughout other cultures and how people from other countries are able to connect through something like Irish dance.”

Bullock said what is even better than the shares and retweets she has received on social media is the ability to inspire others and share positivity during a dark time.

