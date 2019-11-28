Watch your shopping cart Friday– 2 in 10 Americans say they’d take items from it

National News

Balo Balogun labels items in preparation for a holiday sale at a Walmart Supercenter, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, in Las Vegas. Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But it will be the shortest season since 2013 because of Thanksgiving falling on the fourth Thursday in November, the latest possible date it can be. (AP Photo/John Locher)

How serious are some Black Friday shoppers? Well, a survey finds 2 in 10 Americans are so focused on getting the best deals that they’d even take a product from someone’s shopping cart if it was the item they wanted.

That’s according to product review and information website, Reviews.org.

According to the survey, taking stuff from other people’s carts isn’t a hypothetical question — 18 percent of those asked said they’ve done just that in the past.

Further, 20 percent say they’ve been involved in an escalated argument on Black Friday.

And 23 percent of those surveyed said they would bail on Thanksgiving dinner if it meant getting the best deal on an item.

These are serious holiday shoppers — the kind you probably don’t want to mess with while you’re out looking for gifts.

You can read more on the survey and get an overview of Black Friday electronic deals from various vendors here.

