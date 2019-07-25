Watch: ‘Zombie chicken meat’ spasms on plate, falls to floor

In a rather bizarre short video, a piece of raw chicken, apparently sitting on a restaurant plate waiting to be cooked, begins to spasm, moving the piece of chicken off the plate, onto the table and then falling to the floor.

The video was posted to Facebook about two weeks ago and has been viewed more than 11 million times.

It was uploaded by Rie Prettyredbone Phillips with no details or explanations.

It’s not clear where the video was taken, but it appears to be at the kind of restaurant where diners are able to cook food at their tables.

According to experts on this kind of thing, it’s not unusual for some animals to have “cadaveric spasms” through rigor mortis, or a stiffening of the muscles, after death.

It is unusual to have raw meat moving around the dinner table.