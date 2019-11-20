“We look the exact same!” 5-year-olds wear matching outfits for Twin Day at Alabama school

National News
Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A picture of two Foley 5-year-olds is creating quite the buzz on social media.

Mother, Britney Tankersley, took to Facebook to share an adorable picture after her son Myles insisted on dressing like his friend Tanner for ‘Twin Day.’

When you meet Myles Tankersley and Tanner Hunter, you can’t help but fall in love with them. 

Although they may look different, in their eyes, they are the same.

Both attend Magnolia School in Foley and at just 5-years-old, they both have big plans ahead and a friendship they say will last a lifetime.

When told they were having “Twin Day” at school during Red Ribbon Week, Myles wasted no time.

“I came up with the idea. I told my mommy,” Myles said.

Britney Tankersley says the night before “Twin Day,” Myles kept going on and on about how he had to be twins with a boy in his class because they look exactly the same.

Trying to make Myles’ vision come to light, his mom searched for Tanner’s mom and texted her to get his size and headed out to buy the two matching outfits. 

Not sure who Tanner was or his taste in clothes, the next day she sent Myles to school with the matching outfits, just hoping it would all work out. 

Hours later, she received a picture from his teacher.

She says her heart just melted, obviously two very different children, but through Myles’s eyes, he didn’t see that.

“Children don’t judge. They see no differences and that’s what we try to instill in the students here at Magnolia,” said PJ Sute, Principal at Magnolia School.

Myles and Tanner both say they are waiting for their moms to set up playdates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, November 19th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Flasher Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flasher Volleyball"

Leo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Leo"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Travel Sickness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel Sickness"

Williston PW

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston PW"

New Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "New Bar Close"

Safety Bar Close

Thumbnail for the video titled "Safety Bar Close"

Ambuc Riders

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ambuc Riders"

Lawn Mowers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawn Mowers"

Weather

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/19"

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge