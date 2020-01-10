Weather and climate disasters cost the U.S. more than average last year at $45B

Weather and climate events cost the U.S. $45 billion last year.

That’s according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It cites hurricanes, tornadoes, flooding and fire as among the weather and climate disasters.

In all, the U.S. saw 14 events in 2019 that brought more than a billion dollars each worth of damage.

Almost half of the total damage came from flooding of the Missouri, Arkansas and Mississippi Rivers.

Those three floods alone cost $20 billion.

The average amount of damage weather and climate disasters cause in a typical year is $43.9 billion.