Live Now
WATCH: Exclusive Coverage of Impeachment Hearings

Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana

National News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (CNN Newsource) — This could be a “highly” sought after job. A company wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products. The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils. But you have to live somewhere in the US or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

The candidate must also critique the cannabis on camera and post blogs about the products. You can apply on their website.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning One Minute Forecast 11/19"

Antibiotic Awareness Week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Antibiotic Awareness Week"

Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday: Increasing clouds ahead of overnight snow"

Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surrey Mustangs Girls Basketball"

DSU vs U-Mary

Thumbnail for the video titled "DSU vs U-Mary"

Mandan_Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan_Volleyball"

Dickinson Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Volleyball"

HS Wrestling

Thumbnail for the video titled "HS Wrestling"

Harvey Growth

Thumbnail for the video titled "Harvey Growth"

DOT Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "DOT Report"

Peer Support

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peer Support"

Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, November 18th, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Giving Tree

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving Tree"

Construction Confusion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Construction Confusion"

Airmed Memorial

Thumbnail for the video titled "Airmed Memorial"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Seasonal Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Seasonal Workers"

Burlington Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burlington Bridge"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 11/18"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge