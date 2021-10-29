Wedding politics: 22% of brides and grooms won’t invite someone due to that person’s political beliefs

Your political beliefs or lack of proof of a COVID vaccination might keep you from being invited to attend a wedding these days.

According to a survey of 1,000 engaged couples by nationwide wholesale printer 4over, brides and grooms are particularly picky in who attends their big event in a virus-filled, politically charged modern world.

When it comes to couples tying the knot, it’s all about the details of likes and dislikes.

Do your politics lean one way — away from the couples’ views? You have a nearly 1 in 5 chance of not being invited.

It could be worse.

Roughly 59 percent of the brides and grooms surveyed also said family members they don’t like would not be invited to the wedding, a number almost three times greater than political views.

And about 40 percent of wedding couples say they would require proof of COVID vaccination before allowing a person to attend their wedding. It seems checking COVID cards is now becoming one of the new duties of wedding ushers and attendants.

Interestingly, if you’re an ex of the bride or the groom, you have a reasonably good chance of being invited to the wedding. One in ten bridal coupled surveyed say they are inviting an ex to their wedding and 27 percent say they’d let their partner invite an ex to the wedding.

And if you’re invited and you RSVP that you’re coming, you better show up. At least 23 percent of wedding couples surveyed said they would end a friendship with a person who “no-showed” their wedding after accepting an invitation.

You can read the complete survey and its methodology here.