Wednesday is National Postal Worker Day

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 18: U.S. Postal Service mail vehicles sit in a parking lot at a mail distribution center on February 18, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The Postal Service is looking to replace their aging fleet of mail delivery vehicles as their current trucks are becoming too small to meet the needs of their growing package delivery from large e-commerce vendors. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

National Postal Workers Day is a chance to show appreciation for everything they do, six days a week– rain or shine.

And on this day, here’s a little factoid that might impress your friends:

Back in 1913, the Postal Service started delivering packages up to 11 pounds.

You could send anything as long as it didn’t weight too much, and we mean anything… including children.

For the whopping price tag of 15 cents, little James Beagle, barely under the weight limit, was delivered to his grandma just a few miles away!

And believe it or not, that kind of thing actually happened for more than a year before the postmaster general decided it probably wasn’t the best idea… Good call, buddy.

There are about 490,000 postal workers across the country.

National Postal Worker Day was put together by some Seattle postal carriers in 1997.