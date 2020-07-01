Wednesday is National Postal Worker Day

National Postal Workers Day is a chance to show appreciation for everything they do, six days a week– rain or shine.
And on this day, here’s a little factoid that might impress your friends:
Back in 1913, the Postal Service started delivering packages up to 11 pounds.
You could send anything as long as it didn’t weight too much, and we mean anything… including children.
For the whopping price tag of 15 cents, little James Beagle, barely under the weight limit, was delivered to his grandma just a few miles away!
And believe it or not, that kind of thing actually happened for more than a year before the postmaster general decided it probably wasn’t the best idea… Good call, buddy.
There are about 490,000 postal workers across the country.
National Postal Worker Day was put together by some Seattle postal carriers in 1997.